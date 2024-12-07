New Delhi, December 7: Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, has hinted at significant changes coming to the Google Search engine by 2025. During a recent appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit, he reportedly stated that users will be getting new capabilities of Google Search. Pichai emphasised that the search engine will undergo a "profound" transformation, which will allow it to tackle more complex questions.

As per a report of The New York Times, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at the DealBook Summit that Google’s search engine would “change profoundly” in the next year. He expressed confidence that users will get new features and capabilities that will be introduced by early 2025. Google New Feature Update: Tech Giant Rolls Out ‘Try Without Personalisation’ Link for Unfiltered Search Results.

Sundar Pichai noted that Google has been focusing on AI to enhance its search capabilities to take on more complex queries than what is currently possible. Google's position in search could be challenged by chatbots like ChatGPT and similar applications. Pichai admitted there is competition, but he expressed confidence that Google could quickly come up with new ideas to handle the challenge.

Google Search has introduced new features, such as search summaries created by AI and improved video search capabilities using Google Lens. Google is said to be preparing for a significant upgrade to its Gemini AI model. The upgrade is anticipated to strengthen Google's position to compete effectively with other companies like Microsoft and OpenAI. OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution: Company Launches Lifetime Warranty on Smartphones To Address Green Line Display Issues.

Sundar Pichai also pointed out Microsoft, whose CEO, Satya Nadella, has criticised Google for not establishing an advantage in generative AI, even though Google has been working on this technology for a longer time than its competitors. Pichai expressed his willingness to compare Google's AI models with those of Microsoft. He pointed out that Microsoft relies on technology developed by another company, specifically OpenAI, rather than using its own models.

