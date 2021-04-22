Google, the tech giant is rumoured to launch its Pixel 5a 5G smartphone soon globally. Ahead of its launch, a report has claimed that Google's upcoming device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. This is the same processor that powers the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G phones. Though the Pixel 5a 5G is said to be a mid-range phone, a new report has revealed that Google will also launch Pixel 6, the successor to the Pixel 5 device. Google India Encourages Users To Play Online Games Like PAC-MAN, Cricket & Coding; Here’s How You Can Play These Indoor Games.

In the latest Android 12 Developer Preview, multiple references to the codename 'Barbet' was discovered which is said to be a codename for the Pixel 5a 5G phone. Moreover, earlier this month, a report had said that Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled and will be available later this year in the US and Japan.

A tipster has claimed that the phone was spotted on the BIS website hinting towards an India launch. The company is reportedly developing its processor with a codename GS101 Whitechapel SoC for the Pixel 6 phone. This processor is said to be co-developed with Samsung.

