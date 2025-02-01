Mumbai, February 1: Google Play is the Android users' most preferred digital market place for downloading apps. It is the world's largest app store in the world in terms of content. The platform offers access to a wide range of mobile applications that enhance the users' photography skills, finance, lifestyle, education and more. They can also search for and find other applications such as books, news and magazines, movies, and more. Previously known as "Android Market", Google Play was launched in 2008. Over the years, Google included various apps and allowed third-party creators to make their applications available on the platform.

According to an estimate, the Google Play store has around 2-3 million mobile applications in various categories, including shopping, productivity, photography, finance, food, lifestyle, education, healthcare, and more. Every week, certain apps reach the top based on their download numbers and trend to the "Google Play Store Top Free Apps List". The platform adjusts apps in its "top free" section, and the most downloaded ones get to the top. This week, some apps remain on the top spot while others have been pushed to a later number. WhatsApp Zero Click Attack: Israeli Company Paragon Solutions Allegedly Targets 90 High-Profile Journalists, Civilians Through Spyware Campaign, Meta Responds.

DeepSeek - AI Assistant

Chinese AI company DeepSeek dominated the global market as the most downloaded AI assistant, offering powerful performance at a claimed lower computing cost. The mobile application is powered by a DeepSeek V3 AI model trained on 600 billion parameters that achieved high scores across multiple benchmarks. DeepSeek AI assistant promises faster and more comprehensive features. The DeepSeek mobile app has been downloaded by over 10 million Android users since its launch, with a 4.6-star rating and 3.78,000 reviews by the users. It is the number one free app on Google Play.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar lets you stream your favourite movies, TV shows and live sports, offering 1,00,000 hours of unlimited entertainment. It helps Android users access Disney Originals, add a watchlist, and allow streaming on four screens simultaneously. Disney+ Hotstar is the number 1 entertainment app and the second top free app on Google Play, with over 500 million downloads, 4-star ratings and 12.1 reviews. It is the second most downloaded app in Google Play.

Instagram

Meta's Instagram has been consistently in the top position for weeks as it is popular for allowing users to post reels, stories, and photos and create followers. It is also a platform that has influencers, movie stars, YouTubers and more. The app is the third most downloaded app on Google Playstore, with 160 million reviews, a 4.3-star rating, and over 5 billion downloads.

AadhaarFaceRD

AadhaarFaceRD is an official Indian government mobile application by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority Of India). Over 10 million people downloaded it on their mobile devices, gave it a 3.9-star rating, and wrote around 145,000 reviews. UIDAI's AadhaarFaceRD app collaborates with the Aadhaar Authentication User Agency (AUA), the KYC User Agency (KUA) and other entities. It is the eighth most downloaded app on the Google Play Store. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s X To Allow Users To Edit Images With xAI’s Chatbot Soon, Let Them Make Changes by Revising Prompt.

AwaasPlus 2024

India's Department of Rural Development made AwaasPlus 2024 available to the inspector and potential beneficiaries to do the survey. It helps them conduct a survey based on simple questions related to the person who benefitted from the PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) scheme. It is the 10th most downloaded app freely available on Google Playstore with 1 million downloads, a 4.2-star rating and 3,000 reviews.

