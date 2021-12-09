2021 is about to end, and just like every year, Google has announced the winners of Google Play's Best of 2021. The Google Play's Best of 2021 is dedicated to games and apps that have contributed positively. Here are the best apps, games, top-selling books and audiobooks announced by the tech giant in its best of 2021. Google Chat in Gmail Gets Voice, Video Call Features.

Google Play's Best App of 2021 (Photo Credits: Google Play)

Google has announced 'Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together' app is the winner of the best apps of 2021. The app has been developed by Bengaluru based entrepreneurs. In addition to this, the 'Clubhouse' app has been declared the winner of the Users' Choice App of 2021. Moreover, apps like 'FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More' and 'Hotstep' have been included in the Best for Fun apps.

Google Play Books is 11 today. While we might not be old enough to drive, we’re certainly old enough to crack open a good book. Celebrate our big day by checking out the top-selling books and audiobooks of 2021 on Google Play at the link. US and JP only. https://t.co/exestQxWMm pic.twitter.com/vFIAnhtBoo — Google Play (@GooglePlay) December 7, 2021

Apps such as 'Guardians from Truecaller', 'SARVA - Yoga & Meditation' and 'Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner and Grocery Lists' are announced by Google in the 'Best Everyday Essentials section of 2021'.

Stop scrolling and start celebrating game-changing apps from 2021. The best apps of 2021 are here. Use the link to learn more. https://t.co/xttQ2rk3Ee pic.twitter.com/7LE0TTgqgj — Google Play (@GooglePlay) December 4, 2021

Coming to the games, from big-budget thrills to small indie experiences, this year’s games provided a way to reconnect with ourselves and others. Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India has been announced as the best game of 2021.

Google Play's Best Game of 2021 (Photo Credits: Google Play)

Apart from this, Garena Free Fire Max is the winner of the Users' Choice Game of 2021. Games such as Marvel Future Revolution, Pokemon UNITE, Summoners War: Lost Centuria, Suspects: Mystery Mansion have been included in the 'Best Competitive' games section.

Google Play's Best Books of 2021 (Photo Credits: Google Play)

Top-selling books of 2021 include Dune, Project Hail Mary: A Novel, The 48 Laws of Power, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and more. Users can head over to a dedicated section on Google Play to check more apps, games, audiobooks, that are awarded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2021 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).