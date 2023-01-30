San Francisco, January 30 : Google's upcoming 'Pixel Tablet' will reportedly come with two different dock options. According to tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, the tablet will come with two dock options-- korlan/K6 and yuzu/Y4-- which are expected to be the codenames or the model numbers of the docks, reports Android Authority. Apple’s Foldable iPad To Launch in 2024 With Carbon Fibre Kickstand.

While one dock is likely to be a combination of a speaker and a charger, the other might be a charging-only station. According to the report, the Pixel Tablet is expected to be a stay-at-home device that will attach to a smart speaker using pogo pins and the speaker dock will also double up as a charger.

However, as per the new information, the tech giant might have a second dock variant for the Pixel Tablet that will not include a speaker and will only be meant to charge the device. If this information is true, the company is likely to sell the Pixel Tablet for different prices for different docks. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra Prices Leaked Ahead of Official India Launch on February 1; Here's All You Need To Know.

Last week, it was reported that the company might release a Pro version of its upcoming Pixel Tablet, which will feature a Tensor G2 chip. Last month, the 'Pixel Tablet' and its charging speaker dock were leaked on Facebook Marketplace, a destination on Facebook where people can buy and sell items.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2023 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).