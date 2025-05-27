New Delhi, May 27: IBM has reportedly carried out job cuts by laying off nearly 8,000 employees. The IBM layoffs are said to have affected the Human Resources (HR) department. As per reports, the IBM job cuts are part of a shift towards automation as the company continues to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. The tech giant has been increasingly relying on AI for back-office functions, and weeks ago, it reportedly replaced around 200 HR roles with AI-powered agents.

As per a report of ET HR World, IBM has laid off nearly 8,000 employees, primarily from its Human Resources division, in a major workforce restructuring driven by the use of AI. The IBM layoffs reflect a strategic transformation rather than cost-cutting measures as the company increasingly integrates AI into its operations. The shift is reportedly aimed at restructuring organisational functions and revising job roles. Suresh Kumar, Indian-Origin Walmart CTO, Blamed for Layoffs of 1,500 Employees, Sparking Debate on H-1B Visa Programme: Reports.

As per multiple reports, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna recently suggested a shift in how the company is using AI and automation to improve efficiency across various business functions. He noted that these technologies are helping to streamline internal processes and enhance team productivity. Despite the restructuring, Krishna pointed out that IBM’s overall headcount had grown, as the company is redirecting the investment into expanding areas like software development, marketing, and sales. Volvo Layoffs: Swedish Car Company Announces Massive Job Cuts; To Slash 3,000 Jobs as Part of Major Cost-Cutting Initiative.

Reports suggest that IBM has clarified that it is not downsizing across the board but rather redirecting its workforce strategy. The company is prioritising roles that require human creativity, strategic insight, and skills. IBM’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Nickle LaMoreaux, reportedly stated that the integration of AI does not imply that the entire job will be eliminated. LaMoreaux highlighted, “Very few roles will be completely replaced.” AI will handle repetitive elements of jobs, which will allow employees to focus more on tasks that require human judgment and decision-making.

