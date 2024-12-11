New Delhi, December 11: Instagram, the Meta-owned platform, has introduced a new feature to experiment with content using Instagram Trial reels. The feature will allow creators to share Instagram reels with users who do not follow them. It can be a new opportunity to test out ideas without worrying about how your audience will react. Instagram Trial reels will help creators to understand what works best for them by getting access to a broader audience.

Instagram Trial reels feature can help creators to understand how their content might perform without the usual uncertainty. If you have ever thought of trying out new ideas for your videos but felt uneasy about how your followers would respond, Trial reels could be what you need. The tool will allow content creators to experiment with their videos in a safe environment by giving them the chance to see what works best for their audience. Instagram New Feature Updates: Meta-Owned Photo and Video Sharing Platform Introduces Replies, Prompts and Insights To Broadcast Channels; Check Details and Know How To Use It.

The Meta-owned platform has been experimenting with Trial reels since earlier this year. They have taken feedback from creators to improve the current version. Instagram has begun to roll out the feature and plans to make it available to all eligible creators globally in the next few weeks.

How to Share Instagram Trial Reels?

To share an Instagram reel as a trial, you should follow the regular steps for creating a reel. However, before you hit the share button, tap the toggle switch to activate the “Trial” option. Once you have shared your Trial reel, you can find it by going to your profile, where it will be displayed alongside any drafts you may have saved. You can only see that it is a Trail reel, as it will not appear on the main grid of your profile or in the reels tab for others to view. Additionally, your followers cannot see the Trial reel in their feeds or in the reels section unless you choose to make it public later on. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Photo and Video Sharing Platform Introduces Live Location Sharing, Sticker Packs and Nicknames; Check Details.

About 24 hours after you share a Trial reel, you can check engagement metrics in the reels viewer. Instagram will also provide insights on how the Trial performed to your previous ones. If your Trial reel is performing well, you have the option to choose “share with everyone.” Alternatively, you can set Instagram to automatically share your Trial reel with your followers if it gets good views within the first 72 hours. Some followers might still come across with your Trial reel in other ways, such as through direct messages or on pages featuring reels with the same audio, location, or filter.

