New Delhi, November 26: Instagram, the Meta-owned platform, has announced new features to enhance user interaction through direct messages (DMs). The update introduces live location sharing, a variety of sticker packs, and the ability to customise nicknames. Instagram is focusing to enhance the user's experience through which they express themselves in chats.

The new features in Instagram's update are all about improving user engagement. The introduction of live location sharing will allow users to share their real-time location with friends, which is a convenient feature for improving coordination to ensure safety. Apart from the live location-sharing feature, Instagram announced new sticker packs and users will also be able to customise names across Instagram DMs.

Instagram New Features

Instagram users can now share their live location in their DMs for up to one hour. The feature will allow you to pin a specific place on the map. The live location feature can only be shared privately in DMs, whether in a one-on-one chat or a group chat. It will automatically turn off after one hour and will be disabled by default. When you share your location, only the people in that particular chat can see it, and it cannot be forwarded to other conversations.

Instagram has introduced 17 new sticker packs by adding more than 300 fresh stickers that you can share in your DMs. The update allows you to favourite a sticker from your conversations to make it easy to reuse stickers that your friends have shared or even those you have created yourself using cutouts.

Instagram users now have the ability to personalise names in their DMs by adding nicknames for themselves or their friends. The feature will give you full control, which will allow you to change your nickname whenever you like. You can also choose who is allowed to change your nickname within a chat. To set up a nickname, tap on the chat name at the top of your conversation. From there, select Nicknames and then choose the username of the person you want to give a nickname in the chat.

