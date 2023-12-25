New Delhi, December 25: iOS 17.3 update is likely to bring a set of enhancements and new features to iPhone users to improve user experience and security. As anticipation builds, the tech community buzzes with discussions about what the upcoming iOS update will entail. As expected for release in early 2024, the iOS 17.3 update might introduce functionalities that cater to entertainment and safety concerns.

As per a report of MacRumors, iOS 17.3 update features might include "Stolen Device Protection" and "Apple Music Collaborative Playlists". These additions might address common user needs by enhancing security measures for lost or stolen devices and providing a shared music experience. Apple Watch Patent Dispute: Sale of ‘Apple Watch Series 9’ and ‘Apple Watch Ultra 2’ Halted in US, Smartwatches Unavailable After Christmas.

iOS 17.3 New Features (Rumoured):

The "Stolen Device Protection" feature might emerge as a response to a growing concern over device theft and unauthorized access. This new feature might aim to check such attempts by requiring Face ID or Touch ID authentication for critical actions, even if the thief has the passcode. This might include restrictions while accessing iCloud Keychain passwords, applying for an Apple Card, turning off Lost Mode, erasing all content, turning off "Lost Mode", setting up a new iPhone and at the time of using payment methods.

For particularly sensitive actions like changing the Apple ID password, there might be an added one-hour security delay after biometric authentication. However, this delay might be bypassed when the phone is in familiar locations, such as home or work.

On the entertainment front, the iOS 17.3 update might introduce the Apple Music Collaborative Playlists feature. Initially expected in iOS 17.2 but later removed, this feature might allow multiple Apple Music subscribers to add, reorder, and remove songs in a shared playlist. It might also enable users to leave animated emoji reactions next to songs, adding a fun, interactive element to the music-sharing experience. NASA Researchers Successfully Fly Multiple Drones To Test ‘Autonomous Flight Capabilities’ of Air Taxis.

As the iOS 17.3 update download becomes available, users might be able to preview these features. Apple might plan to share more details about the full capabilities of the update once it is released widely. With the expected iOS 17.3 update release date in January, iPhone users might have much to look forward to in terms of securing the iPhone against theft and enjoying collaborative music experiences.

