Mumbai, August 12: At this point, it's hard to deny that iPhones are in a league of their own. Therefore, fans are always curious to find out more about the next iPhone launch. Camera and price are two much-anticipated iPhone 15 topics that are among the most discussed. With that thought in mind, we present our coverage of the iPhone 15's leaked details about its camera and price. The camera is a major consistent highlight of the iPhone over the years.

Apple Fans would be delighted to know that the iPhone 15 is expected to feature a new 48 MP primary rear camera. Earlier, it was speculated that iPhone 15 would get the same iPhone 14 camera. Thankfully, that's not the case here. In comparison, the iPhone 14 had a 12 MP main primary camera. Apple’s iPhone 15 Series Launch Event Now Reported to Take Place on September 12; Check New Details Inside.

iPhone 15 Leaked Price Details

Apple delivers great phones time after time, and it’s hard to say otherwise. However, people often complain about iPhone prices increasing every year. If the reports are to be believed, it looks like the company does have a trick up its sleeves. It’s rumoured that iPhone 15 will have the same $799 price tag as the previous year’s iPhone 14. Smartphone Launches Between August 15 and 31: From Realme 11 5G to Honor X50, Here’s a Quick Look at the New Phones Coming Our Way.

iPhone 15 Speculated Launch Date

Traditionally, Applies launches most of its products in September. It speculated that the tradition will continue, and Apple will launch iPhone 15 with its higher-priced models, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As for the date, it is believed it could be launched on September 12 or 13.

Reputed Journalist Mark Gurman believes that iPhone 15 series could be launched on September 12. He claimed the series could be launched on September 12 or 13. As per a report published by 9to5Mac, on August 3, 2023, it was revealed that “mobile carriers employees have been told not to take leaves on September 13, due to a significant smartphone announcement.

Notably, Apple launched iPhone 14 series on September 7, 2022. The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to go on sale on September 22, 2023. In comparison, the iPhone pre-orders began on September 9, 2022.

