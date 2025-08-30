New Delhi, August 30: iPhone 17 series launch has been officially announced. The upcoming Apple event is scheduled for September 9, 2025, at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to feature four models. It is said to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple may replace the previous Plus model with a new iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be the slimmest iPhone from the tech giant. As per rumours, the model may come with a thickness of 5.5mm.

As per reports, Apple is likely to open pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series on September 12, and sales are expected to begin around September 19. The upcoming iPhone models may showcase a sleek design with thinner bezels. The standard iPhone 17 will likely retain a design close to the iPhone 16. The Pro models are rumoured to feature with glass and aluminium finish. POVA Slim Launch Confirmed on September 4, 2025 in India, Company Shares Teaser Image of Its Upcoming Thin Smartphone.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

Apple will reveal the iPhone 17 series price details during its launch event, but leaks have already given an early hint. As per reports, the iPhone 17 might be priced near INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air could come at around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be priced at INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may cost approximately INR 1,64,900.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 series is expected to offer a variety of colour preferences. The iPhone 17 may come in black, white, pewter grey, green, pink, and light blue, while the iPhone 17 Pro could be available in black, white, grey, dark blue, and orange. Apple is also rumoured to introduce an anti-reflective coating on the front glass to reduce glare and enhance durability. All models are likely to feature ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates with LTPO OLED panels. OnePlus Pad 3 Price To Be Revealed on September 1, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features of Upcoming Flagship Tablet From OnePlus.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro may come with a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Air could feature a 6.6-inch screen. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to offer the biggest display with 6.9-inch screen. The iPhone 17 is expected to include a 3,600mAh battery, while the iPhone 17 Air may have a 2,900mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Pro could come with a 3,900mAh battery, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to include a 5,000mAh battery.

