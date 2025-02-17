Mumbai, February 17: The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch on February 19, 2025, in the global market, including India. The upcoming Apple smartphone is anticipated to launch with the powerful A18 chipset introduced in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. That being said, the iPhone SE 4, which will be released nearly three years after the previous "Special Edition" model, will likely have will only get one primary camera.

iPhone SE 4 was expected to arrive on February 11; however, due to some reasons, the launch was reportedly pushed back to a later date. Apple CEO Tim Cook posted on X, "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19." This hinted that the tech giant may finally introduce its long-awaited SE model bringing new upgrades, AI features and camera improvements. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Expected Between September 11–13 This Year; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Apple iPhone SE 4 Specifications and Features (Rumorued)

iPhone SE4 will likely come with an A18 chipset, offering powerful performance comparable to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus at a lower price. According to rumours, the device will likely get 48MP camera OIS-enabled on the rear that could let people record 4K HDR videos at up to 60fps. On the front, the iPhone SE 4 may include a 12MP selfie shooter with HDR capability.

As a compact smartphone, the SE 4 may include a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 support and a maximum of 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to feature Apple's first "proprietary 5G cellular modem." It may include 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM options paired with two storages—128GB and 256 GB. However, reports have said that it could be launched in a 64GB variant. It will also come with Apple Intelligence features. Apple Vision Pro To Get AI Features Soon, Tech Giant Planning on Apple Intelligence Integration With Its MR Headset, Working on Spatial Content App: Report.

iPhone SE 4 Price in India

Apple will likely set the price of its iPhone SE 4 in India around INR 45,000 to INR 50,000. The launch is still expected two days from now, on February 19, 2025, until Apple changes its plans to introduce it after some months.

