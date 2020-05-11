IRCTC Website Down, Citizens Unable to Book Train Tickets on irctc.co.in, Railway Ministry Says 'Data Being Fed, Booking to Resume Shortly'

IRCTC Website Shut (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, May 11: The official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation - irctc.co.in - has apparently gone down as citizens rushed to book online tickets for 15 passenger trains that will be run during the lockdown. People took to Twitter to complain that they were unable to book tickets. Online ticket booking on the IRCTC website for the 15 passenger trains was supposed to start from 4 pm. Train E-Tickets Mandatory to Enter Railway Stations, Only Asymptomatic Passengers Allowed to Travel: MHA Guidelines.

Many people shared screenshots of IRCTC website which was either not opening or showing that booking remained suspended. National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also said that he had been informed that IRCTC website crashed. "I hear from friends looking to book railway tickets that the @IRCTCofficial website has crashed. What's the point of restricting ticket sales to a website that can't handle the traffic surge?" Omar tweeted. 'Shramik' Special Trains to Halt at Three Stations in Destination States, Carry More Passengers.

Citizens Say IRCTC Website Not Working:

I hear from friends looking to book railway tickets that the @IRCTCofficial website has crashed. What's the point of restricting ticket sales to a website that can't handle the traffic surge? — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 11, 2020

@PiyushGoyalOffc Irctc online booking 4.10 pm 11 may 2020 unable to book newdelhi mumbai tickets Screenshot attached. pic.twitter.com/Hv14FdRTjN — deepaksb (@lifegenindia) May 11, 2020

@IRCTCofficial The government says Tickets only Will be booked from IRCTC And IRCTC website does not open Please find a solution pic.twitter.com/2mGhPkbuCI — nasimansari (@NasimBabu13) May 11, 2020

#IRCTC Site is not Working...@RailMinIndia What R U Guys Doing? Its Shit💩 Amid #coronavirus GoI is Doing Jokes with Its Citizens? pic.twitter.com/prNkVz1hO7 — Tauseef अहमद ضياء (@TauseefZeya) May 11, 2020

IRCTC Website Server Down, As Said by government Train Booking will start from 4pm on may 11, 40 mins already passed, website got down. #IRCTC #IRCTCWEBSITE @IRCTCofficial pic.twitter.com/920qQuQYy6 — officialdigitalexcess (@officialdigita2) May 11, 2020

The Ministry of Railways and IRCTC then issued a clarification and assured that booking will start soon. "Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," read a tweet by the Ministry of Railways.

Railway Ministry, IRCTC's Clarification:

Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

Special trains are being uploaded in system. Booking will start soon. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 11, 2020

The Ministry of Railways had on Sunday announced to run 15 pairs of passenger trains with AC coaches and limited stops from May 12. "All passenger trains will be run only with AC coaches and limited stops. The fare will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for the Rajdhani trains," said the railway ministry. These trains — meant for 15 destinations across the country — will run from New Delhi railway station. Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed.