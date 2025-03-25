Mumbai, March 25: Lava Mobiles has launched its new smartphone, Lava Shark, in India in the budget segment. The Lava Shark smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera, a larger display, and a budget-segment UniSoC processor. The Lava smartphone has a design similar to the iPhone 16 Pro series, with three triangularly aligned camera setups on the rear. The Shark model also offers an LED flash on the rear.

Besides the design, the Lava Shark smartphone comes with support from Bluetooth 5.0 version, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac and dual-4G VoLTE. The smartphone comes with Android 14-based operating system. The device comes with an IP54 water and dust resistance rating for protection. The newly launched Lava Shark also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock features. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Launch Likely in April; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Shark Specifications and Features

Lava Shark has a UniSoC T606 octa-core processor that is ideal for casual gaming and entry-level tasks. It can also help you multi-task. The processor is further mated with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, which can be expanded to 256 GB. The smartphone boasts a 50MP AI camera on the rear that comes with an LED flash. On the front, the device gets an 8MP selfie shooter. The camera offers various features like HDR, Pro Mode, Portrait and AI Mode (for automatically selecting scenes).

The Shark has a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the Lava Shark has a 5,000mAh battery onboard with 18W fast charging support, enough to last a day of usage. According to Lava Mobiles, the smartphone fully charges from 0% to 100% in around two and a half hours. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date on April 2: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features,

Lava Shark Price in India, Offers and Available Colours

Lava Shark is launched in India at INR 6,999 and will be available across Lava's retail outlets from March 25, 2025 (today). The smartphone is available in two colours: Titanium Black and Titanium Gold. Lava Mobiles has offered buyers a one-year warranty and free service at home.

