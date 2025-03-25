New Delhi, March 25: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE are expected to launch in April 2025. The Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE have reportedly appeared on Geekbench platform. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be the thinnest smartphone the company has ever produced. S25 Edge is expected to feature a Snapdragon processor, while the Tab S10 FE might be equipped with an Exynos chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date is anticipated to be on April 16. Additionally, there are speculations that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE may also be unveiled next month. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge titanium may come with three colour options, which may include Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Black, and Titanium Silver. The smartphone is said to be slim and could measure around 5.84mm in thickness and might weigh 162 gm. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Sale Begins in India; Check Price, Features, Specifications and Sale Details.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is rumoured to feature a 200MP primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The smartphone may include a 12MP front camera. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to come with a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is expected to feature a 10.9-inch display and is rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset. It may be paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, along with storage options of 128GB or 256GB. Additionally, Galaxy Tab S10 FE may include a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera. It is expected to have a 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Foldable iPhone Price: Apple Expected To Launch Its First Foldable iPhone for Around USD 2,000 in 2026, Say Reports.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Price (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to launch at a price range of approximately EUR 1,200 to EUR 1,300 (around INR 1,12,000 to INR 1,21,500). The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is speculated to have a starting price of around EUR 579 (approximately INR 54,750).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).