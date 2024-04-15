Mumbai, April 15: M4 Macs are rumoured to launch in 2024 with major improvements in performance and features. This year, Apple is set to introduce the MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air, and Mac Studio. All of these Apple device lineups are likely to be announced in 2024 with M4 chipsets. The exact launch timeline of these products cannot be known; however, the official news came from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

According to a report by Macrumors, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg shared information about the upcoming Mac computers powered by the latest M4 chipset. The report said more models will be introduced later this year with the same chipset in 2024. According to Mark Gurman, Apple had internally tested the M3 Ultra chips, which could be featured in the Mac Pro and Mac Studio. Samsung Becomes World's Number 1 Smartphone Brand, Apple Loses Top Position After iPhone Shipments Drop 9.6% in First Quarter of 2024.

Apple Mac 2024 Lineup Powered by M4 Chipset, Launch Timeline

The report said that Mark Gurman also said Apple may skip the M3 chip series in its high-end desktops and follow the below launch timeline in 2024. Google Pixel 8a Launch Expected on Google I/O 2024 Developer Conference; Check New Leaked Colours and Specifications of Upcoming Pixel Smartphone.

At the end of 2024, Apple is expected to launch a 14-inch low-end MacBook and 24-inch iMac with M4 chipset.

Between the end of 2024 and early 2025, Apple is expected to launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end specifications featuring M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets. The tech giant is also expected to introduce a Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chipsets.

Apple is expected to launch M4 Ultra chip-powered Mac Pro and M4 chip-powered Mac Studio, along with 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, around spring 2025.

Apple is expected to introduce new capabilities in its upcoming Mac lineup in 2024 and 2025, including better performance and artificial intelligence. Mark Gurman reportedly said that Apple will focus more on AI capabilities in the upcoming M4 chips.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2024 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).