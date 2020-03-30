MakeMyTrip & Goibibo Alert Customers About Fraudsters Targeting People Seeking Refund For Booking Cancellations Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India

Mumbai, March 30: Online travel booking platforms like MakeMyTrip and Goibibo have alerted their respective customers about frauds taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. In an emailer, both the companies have said that fraudsters are asking for personal information like bank details and others from many of their customers who have been seeking refunds for their booking cancellation.
Both MakeMyTrip and Goibibo clarified that no company representative will ever ask for confidential banking or payment-related information including OTP, wallet details and other personal banking details. Chembur Couple Tries to Order Liquor Online During Coronavirus Shutdown, Loses Over Rs 1 Lakh to Fraudster.
Below is the message from MakeMyTrip:
Here's the Goibibo Message:
The country is the middle of a 21-days nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The deadly disease has already claimed 20 lives in India and the total number of infected people surge to 1,071. The tourism sector has been reeling under tremendous pressure due to the impact of coronavirus. According to a Business Today report, MakeMyTrip announced salary cuts and founder Deep Kalra said that the pay cut will happen across the top and managerial levels of the company. In addition to this, there is news that the company might also lay off about 400 employees who are not on its payroll.