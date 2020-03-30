MakeMyTrip & Goibibo Alert Customers About Fraudsters Targeting People Seeking Refund For Booking Cancellations Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India

MakeMyTrip and Goibibo Alert People About Frauds (Photo Credits: Company Emailers)

Mumbai, March 30: Online travel booking platforms like MakeMyTrip and Goibibo have alerted their respective customers about frauds taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. In an emailer, both the companies have said that fraudsters are asking for personal information like bank details and others from many of their customers who have been seeking refunds for their booking cancellation.

Both MakeMyTrip and Goibibo clarified that no company representative will ever ask for confidential banking or payment-related information including OTP, wallet details and other personal banking details. Chembur Couple Tries to Order Liquor Online During Coronavirus Shutdown, Loses Over Rs 1 Lakh to Fraudster.

Below is the message from MakeMyTrip:

Here's the Goibibo Message: