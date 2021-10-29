Facebook is now 'Meta'. During the Connect conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced plans to create Metaverse, which will be a combination of virtual, augmented and mixed reality into a single platform with integration of apps like WhatsApp and Instagram. As per a report from Bloomberg, Meta is also working on a smartwatch that will have a camera and will compete with Apple Watch. The smartwatch was found inside the 'FacebookView' app, which is used to control Ray-Ban Stories. The image of the watch was first spotted by app developer Steve Moser and shared with Bloomberg. Facebook Rebrands to ‘Meta’, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Announces Metaverse Plan To Create New Virtual World.

As per the leaked image, Meta's upcoming smartwatch is expected to come with a round screen with curved edges, a front-facing camera at the bottom of the display and a controller button to the right side.

Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

The smartwatch is said to have a detachable wrist strap, and its display imitates the style of the Apple Watch. As a reminder, Apple's Watch does not have a camera. The camera of the device could be used for video conferencing and will make it unique from all other smartwatches from companies like Samsung, Garmin and Fitbit.

The report also mentions that Meta plans to launch the smartwatch as early as 2022, but the final launch timeline has not been decided yet. The upcoming Meta smartwatch is likely to be compatible with both Android, iOS devices and could feature heart-rate monitoring. Zuckerberg also announced to introduce new hardware in 2022. Also, the company is working on a new high-end headset codenamed 'Project Cambria' that will be a mixture of virtual and augmented reality.

