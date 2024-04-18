Meta Introduces Llama 3 AI Model: Company Launches First Two Models of Next Generation of Llama

New Delhi, April 18: Meta on Thursday introduced Llama 3, its next generation of open source large language model (LLM) in the AI era. The company launched first two models of the next generation of Llama which are available for broad use. “We’re dedicated to developing Llama 3 in a responsible way, and are offering various resources to help others use it responsibly as well,” said the company.

Llama 3 models will soon be available on AWS, Databricks, Google Cloud, IBM WatsonX, Microsoft Azure, Nvidia NIM and Snowflake, and with support from hardware platforms offered by AMD, AWS, Dell, Intel, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm. Meta Llama 3 Release Date: Meta To Introduce Its New AI Language Model ‘Llama 3’ in July, Says Report.

“In the coming months, we expect to introduce new capabilities, longer context windows, additional model sizes, and enhanced performance, and we’ll share the Llama 3 research paper,” Meta noted. The text-based models being released are the first in the Llama 3 collection of models. “Our goal in the near future is to make Llama 3 multilingual and multimodal, have longer context, and continue to improve overall performance,” Meta said. Meta Llama 3 AI Model To Launch Soon; Know What To Expect From Upcoming Gen-AI Model From Meta.

One can use Meta AI on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the web to get things done, learn and create. “You’ll also soon be able to test multimodal Meta AI on our Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses,” said the company.

