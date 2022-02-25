San Francisco: Microsoft has started testing a new taskbar for tablets that would only display key information like the time, date, network and battery status. The feature is currently available on the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22563. A new setting will automatically hide the taskbar when someone is not using a device as a tablet, and it will provide more screen space for Windows 11 tablet users, reports The Verge. The tech giant is also planning to modify how widgets work in Windows 11 soon. Microsoft Testing Windows 11 Desktop Watermark for Unsupported Hardware: Report.

"This should make it easier for you to discover and engage with new widgets and news content through your feed," the reports quoted the Windows Insider team as saying. "This release focuses on making widgets discoverable from the feed and over time we plan to make the feed even more personalised."

Microsoft is also experimenting with two new methods to warn Windows 11 users that they have installed the operating system on unsupported hardware. In the test builds of Windows 11, a new watermark has appeared on the desktop wallpaper, alongside a similar warning in the landing page of the settings app. Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11 have been controversial, particularly as the OS only officially supports Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or Zen+ and Zen 2 CPUs and up.

