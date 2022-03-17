Motorola has introduced a new version of Moto Edge X30 smartphone 'Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Camera Edition' in the home country. The handset was first teased at the Moto Edge X30 launch event last year. As the name suggests, the smartphone's front camera is located under the display. Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Camera Edition comes in a single 12GB + 256GB model. It is priced at CNY 3,999 but will be sold at a discount price of CNY 3,499 for a limited time. The device is now available for pre-order in China and its first sale will commence on March 30, 2022.

It comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support, a 60MP under-display selfie camera, Wi-Fi 6, 4G, 5G, a USB Type-C port and more.

