Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G42 smartphone today in India. The handset was launched in Brazil last month, and now, it will be introduced in the Indian market. Motorola's upcoming smartphone will be the successor to the Moto G41 phone. The launch will commence at 12 pm IST. Moto G42 is listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. Motorola Moto G42 India Launch Tipped for July 4, 2022.

Accordiing to tipster Yogesh Brar, Moto G42 will cost Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. It will be available with a Rs 1,000 discount, bringing down the price to Rs 12,999. The handset will be available in two colours - atlantic green and metallic rose.

Get ready to up the style game with the most stylish smartphone in the segment, the #motog42. With it’s sleek design, powerful tech features & brilliant colours, you are sure to make an impression. Launching Tomorrow on @flipkart & at leading retail stores! #UnleashYourStyle — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 3, 2022

Moto G42 will get a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the smartphone will come with a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a macro shooter. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie camera. The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

