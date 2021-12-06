Lenovo-owned Motorola will launch the Moto G51 5G smartphone in India on December 10, 2021. The has company released a video teaser on Twitter revealing its launch date. The handset was launched in Europe last month, along with Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G31 and Moto G41. The device will be made available for sale via Flipkart in three colours - Aqua Blue, Bright Silver and Indigo Blue. Moto G31 To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Offers Here.

According to a previous leak, Moto G51 5G will be the company's first 5G device to be priced under Rs 20,000. As a reminder, the handset was launched in Europe at EUR 229 (approximately Rs 19,400). The phone will carry similar specifications as that of the European model.

Do more than you ever thought was possible with #motog51. It comes with 12 global 5G bands that let you watch videos, play games or download your favourite shows in no time! Meet the new #motog51 as it launches 10th Dec on @Flipkart. #GoTrue5G #gomotog pic.twitter.com/mhS5Lhyh9k — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 4, 2021

Moto G51 5G will get feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will come powered by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Moto G51 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Moto G51 5G will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. For photography, the smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper.

