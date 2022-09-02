Lenovo-owned Motorola is rumoured to launch the Edge 30 Neo smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the handset have been leaked online by a tipster. Tipster Evan Blass had previously revealed that the Motorola Edge 30 Neo will come with a 64MP primary camera, a 120Hz display and a 4,020mAh battery. Moto G72 India Launch Timeline Tipped, Likely To Feature Triple Rear Cameras.

Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the key features of Motorola Edge 30 Neo. According to Brar, the handset will sport a 6.28-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset is said to run on Android 12-based MyUX.

For optics, Motorola Edge 30 Neo will come equipped with a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary shooter. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper. The device will pack a 4,020mAh battery with 33W Turbo charging support. It is likely to be offered in aqua foam, black onyx, ice palace and very peri colours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).