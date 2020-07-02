Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Smartphone was launched in India last month. Now the handset will be sold online today at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart. The firm is looking to engage in the entry-level price segment. Also, we recently saw the launch of Motorola One Fusion+ that was offered at a competitive price. Coming back to Moto G8 Power Lite, the smartphone will be available with Rs 1,000 discount, 10 percent of with Axis bank Buzz credit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Moto G8 Power Lite Featuring MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Launched in India for Rs 8,999; to Go on Sale From May 29 via Flipkart.

As far as the specifications are concerned the handset features a 6.5-inch max vision IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Moto G8 Power Lite comes equipped with a triple rear camera featuring a 16MP main PDAF lens, a 2MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calling. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charging facility.

Moto G8 Power Lite (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, the mobile phone is launched with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & runs on Android 9 Pie Operating System with easy access to Google apps. The smartphone will be available in Royal Blue & Arctic shades. Coming to the price, Moto G8 Power Lite is Priced at Rs 8,999 for 4GB & 64GB storage.

