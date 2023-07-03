New Delhi, July 3: Motorola is about to launch its latest flip-style foldable smartphone duo in India today. Named as the Motorola Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra, the new foldable smartphones were unveiled globally last month and are now set to enthral the Indian audience.

The new Moto Razr 40 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra will be launching in India on July 3, at 5 pm IST. The Motorola Razr 40 series India launch will be livestreamed on Motorola India’s official YouTube channel. The launch updates will be shared on the company’s India related social media handles like Twitter, Facebook and the likes. You can watch the livestreaming of the launch event by clicking on the video below:

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra - Launch Livestreaming:

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra - Specifications & Expected Pricing

The Motorola Razr 40 will feature a 1.5-inch OLED cover display and a 6.9-inch inner foldable fullHD+ resolution pOLED display. The phone will pack in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC backed by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and will run on Android 13 OS. A 4,200 mAh battery pack will power the handset with 30W fast wired charging and 5W wireless charging support. The Motor Razr 40 will offer a dual camera system with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, while a 32MP front facing camera will handle the selfie duties. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Caught On 3C Certification Website Listing Indicating Imminent Launch, Here’s All Key Details.

On the other hand, the top-end Moto Razr 40 Ultra will offer a larger 3.6-inch fullHD+ pOLED cover screen and the same 6.9-inch inner display but with better refresh rate. The Razr 40 Ultra gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and boots on Android 13 OS. The foldable smartphone comes with a 3,800 mAh battery with 30W fast wired and 5W wireless charging support and a 12MP IOS primary camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lense, while it gets a 32MP selfie shooter. OnePlus 12 May Offer Periscope Camera, Higher Charging Speed; Checkout Expected Specs Details.

Both the folding phones comes with features like stereo speakers, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, IP52 rated dust and water resistance. The Motorola Razr 40 is expected to be priced at Rs 59,999, while the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is likely to be tagged at Rs 80,000 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2023 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).