Netflix Introduces New Security Feature; 7 Easy Steps To Lock Your Account With A Pin

Netflix Logo (Photo Credits: Netflix)

In a bid to strengthen its security options, Netflix has introduced a new feature wherein the users can set a PIN specific to their profiles. The company has introduced the new update to give controls to parents over what content their children are watching on Netflix. This update comes amid a broader set of updates offered on the platform. With this new feature, parents will also be able to filter out the titles or shows they feel is not appropriate for their kids. So they can protect the individual profiles by simply adding a PIN to the account so that the kids cannot access the same. Additionally, the PIN option also enables the users to keep their roommates and others from not using their profiles during their absence. Working From Home Due to Coronavirus? Here Are Security Tips by Cyber Dost That You Should Follow.

But, this feature on Netflix comes with a catch. The users can set the PIN by using a web browser. The users cannot update a PIN via its Netflix app on Android or iPhone phones. Once the PIN is set, the users can use the same from anywhere.

Here are seven easy steps that you can follow to set a PIN for locking your Netflix account via a web browser-

1. Firstly, the users need to login into their Netflix account through a web browser.

2. After logging into the account, the users should select the profile they want to PIN-protect.

3. Now, the users need to click on the upper right corner and select 'Account'.

4. Once the account is selected, now scroll down to the 'Profile and Parental Controls' section and select the user profile.

5. Now, click on the 'Change' option which can be seen next to the 'Profile Lock' option.

6. Now check the box mentioning 'Lock this profile by creating a 4-digit pin' and set the PIN.

7. After entering the PIN, the users will have to click on 'Save'. And, the Netflix account will be locked with a PIN.

These are the seven easy steps that you need to follow for generating a 4-digit for your Netflix account, to ensure the safety of your profile.