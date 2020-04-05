Nokia Smartphones Become Expensive in India Due To GST Hike; Checkout New Prices

Nokia 6.2 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We previously reported that smartphone players like Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and Realme have increased the prices for their mobiles in India due to GST price hike. Now, HMD owned Nokia has too raised the prices for its mobile phones. For starters, the GST council increased the GST on mobile phones from 12 percent to 18 percent. So, several OEMs decided to pass on the tax rise to the customers by increasing the cost of the phones. Here's the list of Nokia phones that have become pricier. Samsung in Fight Against Coronavirus: Company Giving Smartphones To Quarantined COVID-19 Patients.

The Nokia 2.3 smartphone is now priced at Rs 7,585 in India whereas the Nokia 7.2 with 4GB of RAM now costs Rs 16,330. On the other hand, the Nokia 9 PureView will now be available at a price tag of Rs 52,677. Nokia's affordable smartphones such as Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 2.2 are priced at Rs 10,008, Rs 8,428 and Rs 6,320 respectively. The feature phones like the Nokia 110 and Nokia 105 can now be purchased at Rs 1,684 and Rs 1,053 respectively. The popular Nokia 7 Plus is available on Nokia store with a price of Rs 27,393.

Nokia 3310 dual SIM is listed with a price tag of Rs 3,488 whereas the 8810 4G feature handset retails at Rs 3,160. The price for the Nokia 8 Sirocco also has been hiked to Rs 38,980. On the other hand, the 6GB + 64GB storage model of Nokia 5.1 Plus retails at Rs 11,116. Nokia 7.2 phone with 6GB of RAM is currently available for a price of Rs 18,016.

Moreover, the prices for the Nokia 216 and Nokia 150 features handsets also have been increased. They are priced at Rs 2,633 and Rs 2,053 respectively. Nokia 106 smartphone now costs Rs 1,316. All the prices for the Nokia smartphones are now listed on the official online of the company.