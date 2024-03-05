New Delhi, March 5: Lava Mobiles has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G in India. The much-anticipated smartphone from Lava Mobiles comes under the mid-range smartphone segment. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is also anticipated to be equipped with advanced specifications and features for customers. The design of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G features a sleek and modern look with minimal bezels.

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G comes with free service at home for one year for its customers. The Blaze Curve 5G is launched in two colour variants that include Iron Glass and Viridian Glass. The smartphone boasts a Gorilla Glass back for extra protection. Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Leaked Price, Expected Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Specifications and Features

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which can be expanded up to 16GB of RAM. Users can choose between two storage options, which include 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with rounded edges and a 120Hz refresh rate that might bring a smooth viewing experience. The smartphone will run on Android 13 and will get upgraded to Android 14 and 15 with no ads and no bloatware.

The smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging capability. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G also features a Dolby Atmos sound with dual speakers. The Blaze Curve 5G features a triple-camera setup on the back. The triple-camera setup of Lava Blaze Curve 5G comes with a main 64MP Sony sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The smartphone has a 32MP front-facing camera that might deliver clear selfies. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Price

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G with 8GB + 128GB variant comes at a price of Rs 17,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant will have a price tag of Rs 18,999. The sale of the Blaze Curve 5G will start on March 11 at 12 PM. Customers can buy the Lava Blaze Curve 5G from Amazon, Lava e-store and retail outlets.

