New Delhi, 12 December : Chinese electronics maker OnePlus has launched its first-ever monitors in India. Under the brand name OnePlus Monitor, the two monitors - X27 and the E24 have been both announced in India. While the E24 is a mid-ranged 24-inch monitor, the X27 is the premium 27-inch screen.

The new OnePlus Monitor products are here in our market to compete in the lucrative market of displays to make a mark of its own, as the company has done with its quality smartphone offerings. Read one to know all details of the new OnePlus Monitor model duo. Good News for OnePlus Users! Reliance Jio Partners With Smartphone Manufacturing Firm To Bring ‘True 5G’ Technology Ecosystem to India; Check Benefits.

OnePlus Monitors – Specs, Features & Price

OnePlus Monitors Specs & Features:

OnePlus Monitor X27 is a premium, gaming monitor. It has a 27-inch display that supports a 2K screen resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. Being a gaming-focused display, it has a high response time of 1ms and comes with AMD FreeSync technology. Given the screen and overall quality of the OnePlus smartphones, this premium monitor is expected to offer great performance.

The OnePlus Monitor X27 flaunts a sleek design featuring slim bezels and comes mounted on a metal stand. The monitor can be even tilted vertically to offer a portrait view with unlimited scroll of websites feature enabled.

There’s HDMI port, VGA port, a headphone jack and a USB Type C port, and the monitor comes with display out support, thus can be used as an external unit. Samsung Galaxy M04 Launched in India: Know Features, Specifications and Price of the 'Most Affordable' M-Series Smartphone.

The details about the OnePlus Monitor E24 are still scarce, as the company have not yet been revealed much. Expect for its name, display size and that it is a mid-range product, it is also revealed that it supports full HD quality with a 75Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Monitor India Price & Availability

OnePlus X27 monitor has launched with a price tag of Rs 27,999, and it will be available for sale from January 15 onwards. OnePlus is yet to announce the price of the X24 monitor, but we expect this 24-inch display to be priced at around Rs 15,000.

