OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-Up Boxes Listed Online; Check Prices

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-Up Boxes (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially listed the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up boxes on the Indian website in less a week after the price announcement. It is important to note that these pop-up boxes are not up for sale or pre-orders as of now. Following OnePlus' history, the company generally organizes pop-up events at several locations after the launch of the products. With these events, OnePlus put the newly launched devices on a show and sometimes do allow the fans to purchase the same. But, as the entire nation is facing lockdown, Oneplus is organizing it's pop-up events online by showcasing the pop-up boxes. OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Prices Revealed In India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

The company is showing two pop-up boxes in India comprising of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 pop-up contains the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro consists of 12GB RAM + 256GB model. The company is offering the smartphone in two shades - Only Black or Glacial Green. Apart from the smartphones, the pop-up boxes also consist of the new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, two smartphone cases. Currently, the boxes are available for sale as of now, however, the company will be notifying the customers regarding the availability of these boxes. OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: 5 Reasons Why Buying OnePlus 7T Makes More Sense.

As far as the prices are concerned, the OnePlus 8 pop-up box will be retailed at Rs 45,999 whereas the pop-up box of OnePlus 8 Pro is listed at Rs 60,999. All prices are inclusive of taxes. Moreover, the exact sale date of the OnePlus 8 series is not announced yet. Also, the availability of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z too remains uncertain.