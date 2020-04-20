OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: 5 Reasons Why Buying OnePlus 7T Makes More Sense

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T (File Photo)

OnePlus India on Sunday officially announced the prices for the OnePlus 8 series that were eagerly awaited since the global event. The company launched the OnePlus 8 series with a starting price of Rs 41,999, which is quite affordable as compared to the prices for the phones launched in the North American or European markets. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones are priced at Rs 41,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively making it the most expensive phones seen from the Chinese smartphone brand. Despite the attractive OnePlus 8 starting pricing, we feel that OnePlus 7T is a better value for money proposition for the customers. Here are the five reasons why you should consider buying OnePlus 7T instead of OnePlus 8. OnePlus 8 Series Launched in India: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Prices Start at Rs 41,999.

1. Display: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7T smartphones come with the same 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Both the displays are very much identical with 90Hz of refresh rate, HDR10+, P3 colour gamut and much more. The noticeable difference between the displays of the two phones is that the OnePlus 8 gets punch-hole cutout whereas the OnePlus 7T sports a waterdrop notch display. Also, the former features slightly curved edges, which is very much prone to accidental touches.

2. Camera: The newly launched OnePlus 8 smartphone is equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor at the rear. It is the same sensor that is also seen on the OnePlus 7T. Both the devices are equipped with triple camera module at the back. OnePlus 8 gets vertically aligned cameras while the OnePlus 7T sports a circular camera module. But, the OnePlus 8 comes equipped with a dedicated macro lens while the OnePlus 7T offers macro mode using a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Additionally, the latter also gets a 2X optical 8MP telephoto lens that is not offered on the OnePlus 8. Both the smartphones use a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

3. Performance and Battery: This is the one department where OnePlus 8 is slightly better than the OnePlus 7T. The newly launched OnePlus 8 comes powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC whereas the OnePlus 7T packs Snapdragon 855 chipset. However, you won't notice much difference between the two while using the devices on a daily basis. However, the bigger battery of 4,300 mAh on OnePlus 8 is a considerable upgrade than the previous model. OnePlus 7T is fuelled by a 3,800 mAh battery. Additionally, the company is also offering 30W fast charge support.

4. 5G Modem: The OnePlus 8 smartphone is 5G ready. But, the question is can we use the same? Well, the answer is no, as 5G technology is coming to India anytime soon. So, OnePlus 8 being 5G-ready device doesn't make much of a difference.

5. No IP ratings & Wireless Charging: To keep the prices lower, the Chinese phone maker decided to skip the IP certification and wireless charging on OnePlus 8. However, the same is offered on the OnePlus 8 Pro. And, the OnePlus 7T doesn't have it either.

Verdict: OnePlus 8 has been launched at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB RAM variant whereas the 8GB RAM model costs Rs 44,999. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 7T smartphone was retailing at Rs 34,999. Considering all the above factors, we believe that OnePlus 7T is a value for money proposition for the customers looking for a device that offers flagship performance at an affordable price. Notably, the OnePlus 8 also has its positive points here but, the OnePlus 7T outweighs them.