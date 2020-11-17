After the launch of the OnePlus 8T, the Chinese smartphone maker is now developing the OnePlus 9. Now, a new render image has surfaced on the internet revealing its key design of the flagship phone. Going by the leaked CAD-based render, the design of the OnePlus 9 looks similar to the previous generation phones like OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T. It also suggests that the next-gen OnePlus smartphone will sport a hole-punch display. The phone appears to get triple cameras at the back. Moreover, a benchmark listing that surfaced online has suggested some key specifications that could be seen on OnePlus 9. OnePlus Reportedly Plans to Launch OnePlus 9 in March 2021.

OnePlus 9 Render Image (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

The new generation OnePlus 9 flagship phone is expected to go on sale in the mid of March next year. So, it would be some week earlier than the launch of the OnePlus 8 that was introduced in April. The rendered image shows the front and rear design of the unannounced phone, which reportedly could be OnePlus 9. It gets a hole-punch display design sometimes similar to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T models. It also sports a triple rear camera module positioned in a vertical alignment featuring two sensors with a large circumference. There's also an LED flash which is positioned just next to the sensors.

The CAD image suggests that the smartphone will retain alert slider and volume, something that we have seen on several previous generations of OnePlus devices. It also hints that the brand will ditch a headphone jack on the phone.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the flagship phone is expected to get a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is also rumoured that the company will use 65W fast charging technology. The new OnePlus 9 will run on the latest Android 11 based on OxygenOS 11 out of the box. We can expect more details coming out about the phone as we approach towards the tentative launch.

