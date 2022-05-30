OnePlus recently launched the Ace Racing Edition in China after introducing the OnePlus Ace phone. OnePlus Ace debuted in India as the OnePlus 10R, a successor to the OnePlus 9R. Now, according to a report from 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition might arrive in India as the OnePlus 10R Lite. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The device has also been spotted on the Indian IMEI database website by tipster Mukul Sharma, with a model number PGZ110. This hints toward its imminent India launch. As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition could be introduced as the OnePlus 10R Lite, we expect it to carry similar specifications as that of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition.

OnePlus 10R Lite is likely to get a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The smartphone is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options might include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou and USB Type-C port.

