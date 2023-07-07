New Delhi, July 7: Chinese tech major OnePlus is busy working on its first ever foldable smartphone to join this fast expending segment. It has been speculated so far that it would be christened as the OnePlus Fold, which lacks creativity as far as nomenclatures are concerned. However, as per a tipster, the device will be named a more interesting OnePlus Open.

As per the leaked report, OnePlus took the patent for this name earlier this year, which indicates that the new upcoming foldable device from the company may as well be really called ‘Open’. Let’s take a look at the details. GPT-4 Goes Public: Microsoft-Owned OpenAI Announces the General Availability of the Latest ChatGPT Model.

OnePlus Fold To Be Called OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open as a name for a folding handset sounds pretty cool and unique, whereas the word ‘fold’ is very commonly used by the rivals. As per the tipster OnePlus had also considered other names including Wing, Peak, Prime, and Edge, but finally settled down for Open.

The new OnePlus foldable smartphone is likely to launch in late August this year. The phone’ render images indicate that the device will come with a circular camera module just like its other premium siblings. Amazon Devices & Services Planning to Introduce New Range of Products on September 20.

It is said to be come with pretty flush and flat sides and offer a 7.8-inch AMOLED inner primary display, while offering a large 6.3” AMOLED cover display. The handset is said to be getting powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

