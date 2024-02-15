Mumbai, February 15: Google recently renamed its AI services "Gemini" and offered many new advantages to users to interact with its latest technology easily. On the other hand, Microsoft also rolled out the Copilot to the Windows search bar and its SwiftKey keyboard for easy access to the services. The ChatGPT-developer OpenAI is reportedly developing a "web search product" to rival these two services.

The Sam Altman-run OpenAI has constantly been developing its popular ChatGPT AI Chatbot and offering new, improved versions for customers. According to the report by Hindustan Times Tech, the information was revealed days after the ChatGPT developer was suggested to be working on two agents - one with the ability to automate the complex tasks after taking over devices and the other that could handle "web-based" tasks. Google’s Android 15 Developer Preview Likely To Be Released Today; Know Expected Features and Other Details.

As reported by The Information, OpenAI's web search product will likely be integrated into the AI Chatbot ChatGPT. It is still determined when the company will roll out the new functionality. However, the report said it could be introduced as a ChatGPT Plus premium subscription feature. The report highlighted that the unique ability could be more "knowledge-driven" and might be launched as a standalone service.

The report further suggested that tech giants Microsoft and OpenAI may collaborate to offer services to consumers. It said that Microsoft has been using the LLMs of OpenAI in Azure OpenAI Services. The report highlighted that the Sam Altman-run company could use Microsoft Bing for its upcoming web search product. Microsoft and OpenAI Say Hackers Use Large Language Models Like ChatGPT to Improve Their Cyberattack Techniques.

The report also mentioned that the OpenAI has "trained AI Agents on samples of human using computers." The exact details of the rumoured "web search option" are unavailable; however, OpenAI and Microsoft seem to work together on the AI journey instead of rivalling. However, Google's Gemini and Meta's upcoming AGI could be the direct competitors of the new tech of ChatGPT developer.

