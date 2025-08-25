Mumbai, August 25: OPPO is gearing up to introduce its new OPPO F series smartphone lineup in India next month. As per the leaks, the Chinese smartphone makers are expected to launch OPPO F31, OPPO F31 Pro and OPPO F31 Pro+ in India between September 12 and 14. Ahead of the launch, several details of these models have been leaked online, confirming their key specifications and features.

OPPO F31, OPPO F31 Pro, and OPPO F31 Pro+ are expected to launch with a circular camera module on the rear, and they have sleek designs but upgraded specifications. The company has yet to announce the official launch date of its upcoming OPPO F series. The details regarding battery, processor, RAM, storage and display have been leaked online.

OPPO F31, OPPO F31 Pro and OPPO F31 Pro+ Specifications and Features

OPPO F31, along with OPPO F31 Pro and OPPO F31 Pro+, are expected to come with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The standard model will reportedly be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the Pro variant with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and the top Pro+ variant with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. According to the leaked information, the OPPO F31 Pro+ smartphone will be launched with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will likely come with a flat display. The shared design details by a tipster hinted that the devices could come with attractive colour options.

The Pro+ variant is expected to have pink, blue and white shades with a circular camera module on the rear. The OPPO F31 Pro is expected to be offered in gold and black shades. The standard F31 variant is leaked to be offered in red, blue and purple shades. It will likely have a camera module similar to OPPO 13s 5G, minus the black colour around the camera placement. It will have an LED flashlight. More details are expected to be revealed soon.

