Mumbai, May 11: Google launched its latest smartphone at the Google I/O 2023 developer event. The Google Pixel 7a comes with a new design. Additional upgrades include a new processor, cameras, and wireless charging feature.

Google Pixel 7a Specifications

The new smartphone is powered by a Google's Tensor G2 processor, Titan M2 security co-processor and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and runs Android 13 OS. The 4,385mAh battery supports wireless charging and Qi charging standards. Google I/O 2023: Google Pixel Tablet Launched With Charging Speaker Dock at an Amazing Price.

The Google Pixel 7a sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. A fingerprint scanner is also embedded in the display.

For photos and videos, the new handset features a dual-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera (optical image stabilisation) and a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera. The company has added a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The Google Pixel 7a measures 152 x 72.9 x 9mm and weighs 193.5g. It comes in three colour options - Charcoal, Snow, and Sea. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2). Google Pixel Fold: Google's First Foldable Smartphone Launched at Google I/O 2023, Check Price, Specifications and Other Details.

Google Pixel 7a Price

The Google Pixel 7a is priced in India at Rs. 43,999. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart from May 11. As part of the launch offer, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on purchases made via HDFC Bank cards.

