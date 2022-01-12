Bengaluru, Jan 12: South Korean video game developer Krafton on Tuesday announced that its battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds is now free-to-play (F2P) on PC and consoles.

With the game's transition to F2P, it introduces Battlegrounds Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access a variety of new and exclusive in-game features.

"This F2P transition, which was initially announced last month at The Game Awards (TGA), marks the start of a new era for the globally popular battle royale game," the company said in a statement. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 80W Fast Charging Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

While all new players will start with a basic account that offers access to most game features, they can upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99 and gain access to several features.

In addition to the F2P transition, update 15.2 is now live in PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The new update introduces Tactical Gear, a new category of in-game items that provide new and existing players with various options for improving their in-game performances that do not involve pure gunplay.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2022 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).