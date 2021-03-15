Realme 8 Series has been confirmed to be launched in India on March 24, 2021. The company released a poster of its upcoming series on its official Twitter channel and website. As per the poster, the Realme 8 Series will be launched in the Indian market at 7:30 pm IST and the live broadcast of the online event will be streamed via Realme India's official YouTube and other social media handles. Realme 8 Series will comprise the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro models. Realme has also provided a dedicated Realme 8 Series launch page on its official website that reveals the rear side of the Realme 8 Pro device. Realme Unveils 108MP Camera for Upcoming Realme 8 Series Smartphones: Report.

Last week, Realme held an online event revealing the 108MP camera for its upcoming Realme 8 Series phones.

The images captured on 108MP Infinite Clarity Camera on #realme8Pro are so sharp, that even when 100% zoomed in, you can still see the minutest detail. Launching at 7:30 PM IST, 24th March on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/XvbqQE6LBt pic.twitter.com/vcJyDsTb0S — realme (@realmeIndia) March 15, 2021

During the event, the Realme 8 smartphone was teased with a 64MP primary camera along with other specifications. A new report has claimed that the phone is likely to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and could be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone might feature a 5,000mAh battery with a 30W fast charging facility.

On the other hand, the Realme 8 Pro handset is expected to feature a 108MP quad rear camera setup. The high-end variant was previously spotted in the US FCC listing that revealed a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It could run on the Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 operating system. Pricing & other details of the Realme 8 Series will be announced during its launch event.

