New Delhi, December 28 : Chinese tech brand Redmi has launched the new Redmi K60 series in its home market. The new K60 series comprises of 3 devices - the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E.

Redmi has launched one more smartphone model and two wearables alongside the launch of the K60 series. Here, we are going to take a look at all the important details of the K60 vanilla and the Pro models only. So, read on to find out more.

Redmi K60 Pro and K60 – Specifications, Features, Prices & Availability :

Redmi K60 Pro

The more premium Redmi K60 Pro boasts of a 6.67-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a fingerprint scanner under display.

The smartphone gets powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage and features a 5000mm² super large VC heat dissipation system.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS based MIUI 14 UI.

The device comes with a triple primary camera system at the back, comprising of a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth lens, along with a 16MP front facing camera.

It offers dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity options.

The K60 Pro draws its juice from a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 30W wireless charging support.

Redmi K60

The K60 vanilla model features the same display as its Pro version, that is a 6.67-inch screen and gets the same under-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset gets powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 out of the box topped with the MIUI 14 skin.

It features a triple rear camera setup with a 60MP primary sensor teamed with an 8MP and a 2MP lens.

The Redmi K60 gets its power from a large 5500mAh battery pack with 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging support.

Redmi K60 Pro and K60 Price and Availability:

While the K60 Pro has launched with a price tag of CNY 3,299 (about Rs 39,200) in China, the Redmi K60 comes with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 29,740); both the models will go on sale in China on December 31, 2022.

The Redmi K series smartphones are likely to launch in the global market soon enough, but rebranded as Xiaomi and Poco smartphones. These are expected to launch in India as well.

