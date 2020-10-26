Beijing, Oct 26: Smartphone brand Realme has reportedly confirmed that its new 'Watch S' is all set to make a global debut in Pakistan on November 2. The unveiling of the smartwatch will happen via a live event that can be accessed from Realme's Facebook and YouTube page. The Realme Watch S will have a 1.3-inch auto-brightness adjustment display, reports GSMArena. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A Smartphones Launched in India From Rs 8,499.

According to the teaser, the wearable will have multiple health monitors such as a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor and will feature 16 sport modes along with a 15-day battery.

During the IFA 2020 event in August, Realme had teased 'Watch S Pro' that was shown to feature a round dial along with an AMOLED touchscreen display. The company said that the smartwatch will launch sometime in the last quarter of this year. It is likely to come with a 1.39-inches AMOLED touch panel with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The device is said to pack a battery with a capacity of 420mAh. It should be able to track steps, distance, calories, and real-time heart rate.

