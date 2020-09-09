Xiaomi owned Redmi recently launched the Redmi 9A handset in the Indian market. Today, the budget smartphone will go on sale in the country at 12 noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com. The device will be offered with 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback cards, flat 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards for prime members & no-cost EMI on select cards. Redmi Smart Band First Sale Today in India at 1 PM IST via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

Redmi 9A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD dot display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels & an aspect ratio of 20:9. For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a single 12MP rear shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Redmi 9A First Online India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Upfront, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies & video calls. The phone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 3GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage.

Redmi 9A India Launch (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Redmi's new budget device runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. The handset comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging facility. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack & a micro-USB port. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9A costs Rs 6,799 for 2GB & 32GB whereas the 3GB & 32GB variant will be offered at Rs 7,499.

