Xiaomi owned Redmi is reportedly planning to launch its Redmi K40 & Redmi K40 Pro+ device soon in the global market. Ahead of the launch, both the devices have been spotted online. As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, both phones have been listed on the Google Play Console website. The Redmi K40 Pro phone might not be launched globally. The listing also reveals the specifications of both handsets. Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro & Redmi K40 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Redmi K40 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

As per the tipster, the Redmi K40 device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset is expected to carry similar specifications as that of the China model. It is likely to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The China variant comes only up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device could flaunt a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. At the front, there might be a 20MP shooter. The handset may be a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, stereo speakers, IP52 water resistance & more. The device is likely to be introduced as Poco F3 or the Mi 11x in the global markets including India.

On the Other hand, the Redmi K40 Pro+ could be either called Mi 11i or Mi 11x Pro in the global market including India. The device might sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For optics, it is likely to flaunt a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. Both Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+ are expected to run on the Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system.

