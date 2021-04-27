Redmi India's popular smartphone series - Redmi Note 10, will go on sale in the country tomorrow. It is important to note that both Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max phones will be made available for purchase at 12 pm IST via Amazon.in and the official website. The Redmi Note 10 Pro phone comes in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. The handset will be available in three colour options, which includes Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue and Dark Night. Mi 11X & Mi QLED TV 75 Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & Mi.com.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, on the other hand, will be available in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The former is priced at Rs 19,999 whereas the latter costs Rs 21,999. However, the 6GB + 64GB variant will be made available soon.

Apart from the camera department, both the phones are pretty much similar in terms of specifications. They sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display features a punch-hole that houses a 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, which is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal memory.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Smartphone To Go On Sale Tomorrow (Photo Credits: Amazon)

For photos and videos, the Note 10 Pro phone packs quad rear cameras in a rectangular-shapes module. It includes a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets a 108 MP quad rear camera. They run on MIUI 12 based on the latest Android 11 OS. Under the skin, there's a massive 5020 mAh battery with 30W charging support. The company claims that the phones can be fully charged in 74 minutes.

