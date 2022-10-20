Xiaomi-owned Redmi will launch the Note 12 Series later this month. On Wednesday, it was rumoured that Redmi will launch the Note 12 Series this month or next month. Now, the company has teased the Redmi Note 12 Series on Weibo, confirming the launch will take place later this month. The poster does not reveal the launch date but it reads 'see you this month'. Redmi Note 12 Series will be introduced as the successor to the Note 11 Series and the sale of the Series will commence on November 11, 2022. Redmi Note 12 Series Spotted on JD.com, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Redmi Note 12 Series teaser poster was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma via Weibo and shared on his Twitter account. Redmi Note 12 Series will consist of Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ models. The company is also expected to launch the Extreme Edition as well. All models of the Note 12 Series will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 17,999.

For photography, the Redmi Note 12 Series are likely to come with a 50MP triple rear camera system. The vanilla and Pro models are said to support 120W fast charging support. Moreover, Redmi will not only introduce the Note 12 Series but also new technologies. One of the new technologies might be 200W+ fast charging, as the Pro+ model of the Redmi Note 12 Series is rumoured to come with 210W charging speed. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before the launch.

