Mumbai, January 26: Several leading e-retailers have announced a wide range of offers on Republic Day 2025 on their websites, offering lower prices. These e-commerce websites have listed products ranging from smartphones, TWS earbuds, televisions, clothes, kitchen appliances, home appliances and more. There are various products from different categories. The Republic Day sale on these websites began earlier, but it will officially end on January 26, 2025.

Before the Republic Day sale ends, you can explore buying the products you wish at a much lower price on popular websites like Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Puma, Reliance and others. All these websites have different offers based on the products. ‘Road to Game Jam’ Initiative: GDAI and KGeN Collaborate To Empower India’s Game Developers Through New Challenge.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025

Also called the Flipkart Monumental sale, the Flipkart Republic Day sale 2025 began on January 22, 2025, and it currently offers products like gaming laptops starting at INR 45,990 and many other accessories. Flipkart offers the iPhone 16 starting at INR 67,900, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus at INR 59,999, and Nothing Phone (2a) at INR 18,999.

Croma Republic Day Sale 2025

Croma, owned by Tata Sons' Infinity Limited, has announced its sale on Republic Day 2025, offering up to INR 3,000 discount or 10% off on certain products. During the Croma Republic Day Sale 2025, you can buy products including Vivo V28 5G, Redmi 14C or 13C, and Vivo T3 Lite 5G at around INR 10,000 price range. Besides, Croma offers TWS earbuds at discounted rates from brands such as JBL, ZEBRONICS, boAt and.

Reliance Digital Republic Day Sale 2025

Reliance Digital has announced up to INR 20,000 discounts on all credit and debit cards. In top picks, the e-commerce giant has selected models, including Motorola G42 at INR 9,999, neckbands and TWS at up to 70% discount, small appliances at up to 60% discounts, and smartwatches at around 85% discounted rates. Besides, the Reliance Digital Republic Day Sale 2025 offers products such as laptops, smart TVs, and home appliances at much lower rates.

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Global e-commerce giant Amazon announced offers and discounts during Republic Day 2025, from products like smartphones, laptops, tablets, cameras, TWS earbuds and others from the top brands available in India. During Amazon Republic Day sale 2025, you can explore discounts on products, including Apple iPad 7 which is priced at INR 38,999, Sony WH-100MX5 earbuds at INR 25,999, ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop at INR 47,900 and various other products. Republic Day 2025 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates India’s 76th Gantantra Diwas With ‘Wildlife Meets Culture’.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at INR 71,999 on Amazon and

iPhone 16 is available on Flipkart for INR 69,900

POCO X7 Pro 5G is available at INR 27,999 exclusively on Flipkart.

Based on the selected model, you can compare the prices from the leading e-commerce platforms and buy the smartphone, laptop, earbuds or other products during the Republic Day sale 2025 in India. Today, most sales will end along with all the offers and discounts.

