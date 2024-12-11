New Delhi, December 11: Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson of Salesforce India, will now oversee operations for the company in the ASEAN region, effective February 1, 2025. The major countries in this region under her leadership will include, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, in addition to India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The ASEAN sales leadership team will report into Arun Parameswaran, MD Sales, Salesforce India and he will continue to report into Bhattacharya, effective February 1. Salesforce India and ASEAN have joined forces to become 'One South Asia Operating Unit'. Under the leadership of Bhattacharya, Salesforce India saw its total revenue rise 36 per cent to Rs 9116.3 crore (financial year ended March 31) from the previous year, according to its regulatory filing.

Salesforce currently has 13,000 employees in India across six offices - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi/Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Pune. The Salesforce ecosystem is thriving in India with a growing network of established strategic partners, start-ups, over two million Salesforce developers, and more users of ‘Trailhead’ than any market outside the US.

The company has also committed to a new Salesforce Tower in Bengaluru that would be one of the 10 tower investments the company has made in key markets, including San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Dublin, Sydney, Tokyo, Atlanta and Indianapolis. Salesforce opened its Hyderabad Centre of Excellence in 2016 and expanded it in 2023, firmly establishing India as a leading talent and global innovation hub for the company.

