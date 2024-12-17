Montreal, December 17: WB Games Montreal, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Games, has reportedly announced layoffs affecting employees working on quality assurance. The WB Games Montreal layoffs were announced amid industry-wide struggles. This year major and small gaming studios relied on job cuts to reduce the costs, project cancellations and other reasons. This included Electronics Arts (EA), Unity, Microsoft Gaming layoffs, Twitch and others.

Reports have suggested that the Canadian video game developer has laid off 99 quality assurance staff as the industry suffers. The gaming layoffs were reportedly announced because of the poor reception of the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League among the gaming community. Very few users liked the video game, which was developed by the Rocksteady Studio responsible for the Batman Arkham Game series. Bosch Layoffs: German Tech Company Announces To Cut 8,000 to 10,000 Roles, Puts Employees in ‘Absolute Unbearable’ Environment, Says Report

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game was launched on February 2, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X, Microsoft Windows and Xbox Series S. The WB Games Montreal layoffs were implemented after the announcement that the game would stop receiving any further updates. The reports said that the majority of the people affected by the job cuts were subcontractors hired via Keyword, claimed to be No.1 global games service provider.

Two choices were reportedly offered - one to find a new job and the other to be listed on the recall list to wait till any work is available, which might be around 2026. In early September 2024, Rocksteady layoffs were announced, affecting people amid the poor performance of the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game getting poor reception. News Nation Layoffs: Hindi News Channel Cuts Workforce in Editorial, Output, Input and Other Departments Amid Cost-Cutting Measures, Says Report

The gaming industry has been suffering from layoffs since last year as the companies fail to achieve success, restructure their business or save costs. Tech layoffs also have risen, affecting thousands of jobs as the companies adopt automation, reduce costs, face competition or restructure their existing business.

