OnePlus has announced its new Valentine's Day 2025 sale event, "OnePlus Red Rush Days, " offering exclusive discounts on selected products. During Red Rush Days, customers can buy smartphones at a much lower cost than the official sale price. OnePlus Red Rush Days offers the OnePlus 13R with an INR 3,000 bank discount, the OnePlus 13 with an INR 5,000 discount, and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 with an INR 2,000 discount. The Chinese company also announced INR 4,000, INR 1,000, INR 2,000 and INR 3000 on the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3, respectively. Flipkart Valentine’s Day Sale 2025: List of Items Available at Discounted Prices That You Can Gift to Your Valentine on February 14.

OnePlus Red Rush, Valentine's Day 2025 Sale Announced

Red Rush Days are here! Get exclusive offers on your favourite OnePlus products. pic.twitter.com/wbTVUhmDsl — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 11, 2025

